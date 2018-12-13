AIOU research repository got operational

A most modern repository of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has got operational to support academicians and students in undertaking their research-based academic work.

It is part of the University’s Central Library set up at its main Campus that is open to educational institutions, other than the AIOU.According to the Library’s Incharge Muhmmad Umar Khan on Wednesday, the repository contains a wide-range of collection of research journals and theses. It meets the academic needs of research scholars and students of M.Phil and PhD.

The repository has been developed as a part of extension plan of the Library that carries the research material both in hard and digital form.

It comprises special cabins having the sitting capacity of around forty students at the same time. The AIOU as the country’s mega institution has been hectically engaged to fulfill its basic responsibility of constructing and creating knowledge and disseminating the same to the end users, through research-based activities.

Umar said they will further strengthen the library, bringing it at international standard, in line with the policy and guideline of the new Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.The University’s Central as well as regional libraries are equipped with automation system.

The books’ data of the library has made operational through advanced software system. There is automatic system for circulation of books among the readers. Radio frequency identification system has also been introduced for the safety of the books. The AIOU’s library is first-ever in the country which has scanned around 4,000 theses of PhD, M.Phil, and Masters’ level and made available to the students with full text, through online digital system.

The library’s timing has been extended, and the now it remains open from 8 am to 7 pm during seven days a week, including Saturday and Sunday.—APP

