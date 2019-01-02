AIOU reschedules postponed exams

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has rescheduled the dates of the exams’ of the academic programs, which were earlier postponed due to different reasons.

The exams earlier scheduled for 31st October, 1st, 2 and 29th November, 2018 will now be held between 8th to 11th January.

According to the announcement by the Controller Exams, there will be no change in timing and exams centers. Roll number slips issued earlier will be accepted for participation in the exams.

The University is making all possible efforts facilitating the students in the examination’s process.—INP

