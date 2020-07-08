AIOU releases merit lists of Spring 2020 admissions

Allama Iqbal Open University uploaded admission lists of successful candidates in merit-based master’s level programmes offered in second phase of semester Spring 2020 admissions.

According to director Admissions, besides uploading the merit lists at the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) the successful candidates have also been informed through letters dispatched at their postal addresses. He added that last date for fee deposit is July 10, 2020.

He advised the desiring students to download fee challan from the university website and deposit the fee in branches of Muslim Commercial Bank, Allied Bank Limited, United Bank Limited and First Women Bank Limited.

The director added that students from Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir areas can also deposit their fee in National Bank of Pakistan. Those candidates who have not received intimation letter about admission so far or whose names are not in the merit list of their respective subject can inquire about the status of their admission by calling on phone numbers 051-9057422 and 051-9250043.

He informed that merit lists of MSc Mass Communication, Environmental Design and Forestry Extension have been finalized while the lists of MA TEFL, Dip in TEFL, MA EPM, Dip. in EPM, and Dip in ELM.