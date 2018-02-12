AIOU provides books’ soft copies to its students

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will provide soft-copies of text books to its students across the country in order to facilitate them in learning process.

An action plan to this effect will be gradually implemented, this was decided at the regional directors’ meeting held here through video conferencing. It was decided that all possible efforts will be made for timely availability of books to the students. However, as an alternate measure, the University will also put soft copies of the books on internet so that they could prepare their assignments within scheduled time. The meeting, presided over by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shahid Siddiqui also decided that online learning process will be expedited. Soft copies of B.Ed program has already been put on the University’s website.—INP

