AIOU provides books for jails’ libraries

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has started providing academic books and other allied material to the various jails in the country, so that these could be made available in their libraries for the prisoners’ study.

Initially, more than 200 books have been sent to each jail in Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Haripur, Quetta and Mach jail district Baluchistan.

These books are in addition to those which were sent separately to the enrolled students of the University.

On the advice of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum, the books were also sent for putting them in the jails’ libraries. Currently, there are over 700 AIOU’s registered prisoners, doing their study in various academic programs from Matric to Bachelor level free of cost, through distance learning system.

According to Dr. Zahid Majeed, Focal person for prisoners’ education, the AIOU is also working with Federal Ombudsman for providing free education to prisoners, enabling them to live a respectable life after completing their detention period.

In 2015 AIOU also has signed a MoU with the Federal Ombudsman to provide free education to women and juveniles. In 2018, a team of Federal Ombudsman and UNICEF conducted a feasibility study how to improve the condition of women and juveniles in the prison.The AIOU was the member of this team that also visited seven jails of the country.

