AIOU postponed exams for two days across country

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has postponed its exams to be held on November 1-2 across the country, keeping in view the current law and order situation. According to Controller of Exams, new date for these papers will be announced later.

The papers which were scheduled for October 31 were also postponed. According to exams department, the papers which were cancelled on October 31 will now be held on January 8.

Share on: WhatsApp