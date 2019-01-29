AIOU places assignments’ marks at website

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) on Tuesday put academic assignments’ marks of SSC and Intermediate programs for the Semester Spring, 2018 on its website for information of the enrolled students.

The concerned students have been advised to visit the website to check their marks. In case of any error or laps they may contact the University’s Examination Department.

The correction could be done before the announcement of the final exams’ result that is expected to be announced next week.

Share on: WhatsApp