AIOU places admissions’ status at its website

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has placed students’ admissions status (Automn 2017) at its official website.

The books and other allied material are being mailed to the enrolled students accordingly, said Director Admissions. Applicants can check and get confirmation of their admission, visiting the website (www.aiou.edu.pk.com) .

For incomplete forms, registered letters and SMS are also being sent to applicants to remove the objection, contacting department immediately.

It was hoped that the students will receive the books by second week of this month, otherwise they may contact admission directorate by sending email at [email protected] or call helpline 051-111-112-468.

Meanwhile, the AIOU will start its new academic session (admissions-Spring 2018) from first week of next month.

The admission will be open from Matric to PhD level. According to Directorate of Admissions, a number of new programs would be introduced from the new semester as well. Besides this, short-courses of professional nature will also be launched in line with the new initiatives taken by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

The University is expanding its scope of academic programs according to the market’s needs and interests of general public.—INP

Related