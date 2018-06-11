AIOU overseas students’ exams begin from July first

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will conduct final exam of Metric, FA, BA and B.Ed (1.5 years) programs for its overseas students from July first.

These exams will take place in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Oman and Bahrain. Exams centers have been set-up in all these countries at appropriate place, in collaboration with Pakistani Diplomatic Missions.

Roll number slips to all the enrolled students have been dispatched at their given addresses. Date sheet/roll number slips have also been placed at the University’s website [email protected] .

It may be mentioned here that the University’s has recently upgraded its educational programs for the overseas students. —INP

