AIOU moot on Social Impact of Research

An international; Conference on Research and Practices in Education (ICRPE) will be held here next week at the main Campus of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU). The inaugural session will be presided over by the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood that is scheduled to take place at 10:00 a.m.

The theme of conference is ‘Social Impact of Research’. The event is scheduled to take place from February 19 to 20. For past three years, the University’s Faculty of Education has been regularly holding ICRPE to share with the researchers and teaching community new development and trends in the educational sector.

Five modes of presentations and talks will be held during the two days conference – oral presentation, posters presentation, round table discussions, panel presentations and projects. According to Dean Education Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, some prominent academicians, scholars and researchers from home and abroad have been invited to share their intellectual and scholarly work and participate in this high-profile event. There will be Online participation in the event as well by some World leading academicians.—INP

