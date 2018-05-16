AIOU merit list of MPhil, PhD programmes

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday issued merit list of the selected candidates for admission in MS, M.Phil and Ph.D programs for spring, 2018 semester.

They have been communicated about their admission at their postal addresses. The list has also been placed at the University’s website.

According to Director Admissions, the prescribed admission-criteria was strictly followed, as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

The selected candidates have been advised to deposit requisite fee at the earliest. If any candidate did not receive the intimation letter so far, he/she may call on 051-9057422, o51-9250043 or email to [email protected]