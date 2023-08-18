ISLAMABAD – The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has started receiving applications for admissions to matric and intermediate programmes for Autumn 2023.

The admissions 2023 are opened for matric (General) matric (Tech), matric (Dars-e-Nizami) and matric open courses.

For intermediate, the open university has offered admissions to FA (General), I.Com, FA (Dars-e-Nizami) and FA (open courses).

Applicants can download the prospectus for matric and intermediate programmes from AIOU’s website and applied online for the admission. In case of online application, applicants do not need to send hard copy of the form to the university.

The last date for submitting applications for the admission is September 5. Here are full details for the admission;