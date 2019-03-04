AIOU launches skilled-based certificate courses

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched eleven six-month short-term skilled based certificate courses aimed at enabling the new generation to earn their livelihood.

The courses includes: Al-lisan Ul Arabi(Basic Arabic Course), Arbi bol-chal, Lught-ul-Quran, French Online, Technical Courses, Certificate in Librarianship, Short-term educational programs, Agricultural Courses, Technical and Vocational Training Courses, Industrial Training program (Duration one month), Certificate Course in Literacy and Non-formal education (Only for Rawalpindi/Islamabad) and Advanced Industrial Training in Automation and Process Control (for Engineers, Technologists and Diploma holders).

The last date for admissions in these courses as well as other programs from Matric to PhD level is March 5 (Spring 2019 semester), said a news release issued here. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum has advised the 44 regional offices all over the country to take all possible measures assisting the aspiring candidates in the admission process.—APP

