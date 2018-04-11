AIOU launches skill based programmes

City Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Islamabad has launched nine six-month short-term certificate courses to promote technical and vocational education in the country.

The courses are of different nature, relating to agriculture, poultry farming, art designing and selling of home-made products.

The skill-based programs are aimed at helping the government to develop trained manpower.

The aspiring students will be enabled to start their small-level of business to earn their livelihood, said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while presiding over a meeting that reviewed the newly initiated academic programs.

The last date for admissions in these courses as well as other programs from Matric to PhD level is April 16 (Spring 2018 semester), with a nominal late fee.

The short-courses of technical nature being offered are: Plant protection, oil seed crops production, farm machinery, dairy farming, poultry farming, ‘jadeed zirat’ improved methods of fruit production, Home and Farm operational management and farm income generating skills.

The curriculum about these courses was being updated to equip their students with latest techniques and methods particularly in the field of agriculture.

The admissions of ‘Postgraduate Diploma’ in five diverse disciplines are also open that include: Gender and Women Studies, Human Resource Management (HRM), Diatec for dieticians and nutrition for Physicians.

The Vice Chancellor has advised directors of the 44-regional offices to facilitate the students in the admission process.