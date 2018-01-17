AIOU launches research journals

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Tuesday launched two credited academic journals to promote intellectual and scholarly work in particular areas, relating to society’s overall socio-economic development.

The launching of the two journals, one on Pakistani Languages and Literature and other on creative writing in Urdu language took place at a seminar that was presided over by the renowned scholar Prof Fateha Muhammad Malik. Eminent writers Iftikhar Arif and Khurshid Nadeem also addressed on the occasion.

With these two journals, total number of journals has reached to 17, got published in a short span of time, about three years.—APP

