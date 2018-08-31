AIOU launches business’s sector degree programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has offered business sector’s specialized degree programs in its autumn semester session, 2018.

According to an announcement by AUOU here on Friday, these programs aim at facilitating the aspiring students to update their qualification and know-how in the business sector, through distance learning system. The contents and textbooks of these programs are compatible with the international standard.

As per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui, the concerned departments were taking necessary steps to facilitate the students to take admission in the relevant disciplines that include specialization in Commerce, Accounting and Finance. These programs comprise MBA (three and half years duration), MBA (two and half years) BBA (four years) and Commonwealth of Learning MBA/MPA.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp