AIOU to launch TV production program next month

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will launch MSc-level television production program for the fourth consecutive time next month, it was announced here on Friday. It is highly professional ‘State-of-the Art’ degree program offered to meet the requirements of the electronic industry.

AIOU is first university in the public sector that has introduced a professional degree of MSc-level in the media field, initially for the students of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. This program will be later extended to other cities of the country.—INP

