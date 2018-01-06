Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will launch MSc-level television production program for the fourth consecutive time next month, it was announced here on Friday. It is highly professional ‘State-of-the Art’ degree program offered to meet the requirements of the electronic industry.
AIOU is first university in the public sector that has introduced a professional degree of MSc-level in the media field, initially for the students of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. This program will be later extended to other cities of the country.—INP
AIOU to launch TV production program next month
