AIOU, JICA enter into agreement to promote non-formal education

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) here on Wednesday entered into mutual understanding for strengthening accelerated non-formal education system. This was the part of Advancing Quality Alternative Learning (AQAL) project being implemented by JICA in Baluchistan, Sindh and Federal areas. In this connection, a letter of understanding was signed between the two sides.

Ms. Chiho Ohashi, chief adviser JICA-AQAL inked the document, while the AIOU was represented by the Additional Registrar Dr. Muhammad Zaigham Qadeer. Dean Education Dr. Nasir Mahmood was also present on the occasion.

According to the University’s Director Adult Literacy Center, Dr. Muhammad Ajmal, the agreement in line with the academic initiatives, recently taken by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui. The VC, he said attached priority to provision of quality education to all segments of society, particularly the drop-out girls, said a press release. The signing ceremony was attended by the representatives of the stake-holders, including those from UNESCO and UNICEF. The signed document will enable the two sides to undertake joint venture in the field of non-formal education. JICA will provide technical support to AIOU, besides having exchange of expertise and developing text books. The two-sides will also collaborate in the policy’s matters relating to non-distance education.—APP

Related