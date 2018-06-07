AIOU issues time-schedules for submission of assignments

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday issued a time-schedule for submission of the academic assignments for its Matric to Ph.D programs. According to the schedule, the last date for submission of first assignment for the full-credit courses is June 10 for Matric, FA, BA and B.Ed (Old) programs, whereas, the last date for the 2nd assignment for these courses is August 10,a press releaase said. Students of these academic programs will be required to submit their 3rd and fourth assignment by September 10 and October 2 respectively.

Accordingly, for half-credit courses of these programs, first and 2nd assignments are to be submitted on August 10 and October 2 respectively.—APP

