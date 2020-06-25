AIOU issues students’ guideline for solving assessment papers

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday issued a guideline for its Post-Graduate students (Autumn 2019 semester) for solving ‘End-term assessment’ papers, that will be uploaded on its Website on June 27.

It will be mandatory for the students to send back the solved papers of their relevant courses to the address given on their date sheets, on or before July 20.

According to the Controller Exams, the students of B.Ed (New), BS, M.A, MSc and M.Com programs will ensure solving the papers through their own-hand writing.

The end-term assessment (papers) will be different from traditional procedure of attempting the assignments.

As per the laid down procedure, the students will attempt all four questions and all questions to carry equal marks (25 marks each).

Answers must be concise and relevant. Typed responses will not be entertained. The submissions written in different handwritings will not be accepted. For this purpose, the students’ handwriting will be matched with the previous papers/assignme-nts.

The students could use open access educational resources to write their answer in addition to material provided by the University, but they should not forget to refer the source. They will also to give reference list at the end of each question.