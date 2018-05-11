AIOU, Indonesian organisation to jointly promote Islamic studies

A delegation of religious scholars from Indonesia visited the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and signed an MoU for working together to do research-based studies that helps to meet the present days’ challenges.

It was agreed that the two sides will find out ways and means for developing partnership in the field of research and publication, both at Faculty and the students’ level.

The delegation representing the Indonesian Consortium for Religious Studies (ICRS) showed keen interest in strengthening its working relations with the University’s Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies.

While welcoming the delegation, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said the brotherly Islamic Country of Indonesia enjoys great love and respect among the people of Pakistan and the bilateral cooperation between the two sides at the academic-level will help to meet common challenges in the socio-economic fields.

The AIOU, he said will welcome the Indonesian students to take benefit of its rich potential in the field of Arabic and Islamic Studies. The two sides could also undertake research-related projects, besides jointly holding conference in the field of Islamic studies.

Senior diplomat from the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad Wisnu Suryo Hutomo was also present on the occasion appreciated the AIOU-ICRS’ collaborative partnership, hoping it will pave the way of regular interaction working togather in the areas of common interest.—INP

