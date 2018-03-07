AIOU holds special language course for Indonesian students

A group of students from Indonesia was awarded certificates on successful competition of one-month Arabic and English teaching course at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Tuesday. Indonesian Ambassador Iwan Suyudhie Amri was the chief guest at the certificate-awarding ceremony, who eulogized the AIOU for promoting relations with his country in the education sector.

The ceremony was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui who assured that the AIOU will always be on forefront in sharing its experience and expertise with the friendly countries in the Muslim World.

It was the first-batch of the Indonesian students who were provided basic knowledge of the two languages, English and Arabic. The teaching program was the part of the agreement reached between the AIOU and Darunnajah Islamic Institute, Jakarta in December, 2016.

The agreement paved the way for academic exchanges between the two countries, both at the level of students and the Faculty. Ambassador Amri further said his country would encourage its students to get them educated at AIOU that is a prestigious educational institution of the country.

He said, the University that was named after Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal deserved high appreciation for its high standing in educational sector. He paid rich tributes to Dr. Iqbal, stating that the vision and message of this great poet had been a source of inspiration for the entire Muslim World. He also spoke about the growing relationship between the two Muslim brotherly countries.

About the teaching program, he said it would help to improve the excellent relations already existed between the two countries. This also contributes to promoting cross-culture exchanges, he added.—INP

Related