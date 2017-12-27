AIOU holds poster competition

A national-level poster competition held here Tuesday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to highlight the emerging issues relating to environmental sciences. The competition on the topic “Recent trends in Environmental Sciences: Current Scenario, Challenges and Advances” attracted a large number of students and researchers.

The event was the part of the ongoing socio-economic activities, undertaken by the University on the initiative of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui. The competition was arranged by the Department of Biology and Environmental Science in which 17 groups consisting of two students, participated. Participants exhibited posters and gave presentations based on research related to latest information on global and national environmental topics including Environmental art, zoo management, alternate energy resources and solid waste management.

The third prize was given to BS Environmental Science students Ayesha Zafar and Sara Hassan on presenting solutions to solid waste pollution in AIOU’s departments.—APP

Related