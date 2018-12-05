AIOU holds national seminar on Seerat-un-Nabi

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Wednesday held a national seminar on ‘Seerat-un-Nabi’, highlighting its importance in development of a healthy society and to motivate the youth seeking aspirations from Quran and Sunnah for a better life. Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr. Qibla Ayaz was the key-note speaker on the occasion, who underlined the need of society’s integration and rejuvenation by following the Seerat-un-Nabi.

The event, presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum was jointly arranged by the University’s Departments of Seerat Study and Urdu.

A ‘Mefile-Naat’ was also organized on the occasion that was participated by prominent poets including Iftikhar Arif. The speakers at the seminar were of the view that the life and teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was the best role-model for the development of a peaceful and prosperous society.

The present’s days socio-economic problems could only be addressed by adhering to Seerat-un-Nabi. In this connection, they said the role of educational institutions and parents are highly important.

The Vice Chancellor in his presidential address said the message of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) will remain a source of guidance for human-development forever. He viewed that numerous problems, the people facing today are the result of overlooking the teachings of the Holy Prophet, he added.

He added, the people need to give up negative, aggressive and extremist attitude for their successful life. For reformation of society, every person should fulfill his due responsibility towards his country. We have to return what the country has given us. Principle of self-accountability should be adopted for better results, he added.

Dr. Qibla Ayaz in his thought-provoking speech urged the youth to follow the footprints of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) for reviving their past glory.

