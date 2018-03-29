AIOU holds Jashn-e-Yom-e-Pakistan to promote national cohesion

Allama Iqbal Open University here on Wednesday organized ‘Jashan-e-Yom-e-Pakistan’ in connection with March 23rd when a unanimous resolution was adopted to create a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent. The event, held at the University’s jam-packed auditorium was participated by the students of various educational institutions of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The multiple activities arranged on the occasion included a ‘ Mushaira’ and competitions of ‘Bait-Bazi, national songs, speeches and paintings.

A small play (Drama) was also staged on the occasion, highlighting the objectives of the creation of Pakistan. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui announced that the University will continue to hold such events to promote national spirit and love for the country among the young generation. ‘Mushaira’ was presided over by renowned writer and poet Iftikhar Arif, while it was participated by Hasan Abbas Raza, Akhtar Raza Saleemi, Akhtar Usman, Ali Akbar Abbas, Rehman Hafiz, Manzar Naqvi and Qasim Yaqub.

Those who spoke on the occasion about the significance of Pakistan’s resolution included prominent scholars and writers Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik, Khurshid Nadeem and Prof Naeem Masood. They underlined the need of following the guideline and fundamental principles set by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal in running the affairs of the country.—APP

