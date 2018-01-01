AIOU to hold two Int’l conferences on new trends in education

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold two Int’l conferences next month to project new trends and practices in the educational field. Both the events will take place in the second and third week of February.

This is the part of the University’s concerted efforts to get acquainted its students and the Faculty’s members with the new academic developments taking place in various disciplines.

This will also enable them to interact with foreign academicians to learn from their knowledge and experience in the relevant fields, said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while presiding over a meeting that reviewed the academic activities, planned for the year 2018.

The University has organized as many as twenty-eight national and international conferences and seminars during the last three years. Beside this, fourteen research journals were published in difference disciplines. Three more journals are in the process of publication.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said the AIOU fulfills its main responsibility of constructing knowledge and disseminating the same among the end-users through the conferences and the research journals.—INP

