AIOU gets TEDx license

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) won the global TEDx license to acquaint the students about the latest knowledge and international learning practices in their respective fields.

TEDx is a global organization devoted to spread powerful ideas through influencing short and meaningful talk. Initially, the talks are focused on covering Technology, Entertainment and Design but with rapid success and wide popularity the focus is shifted on to cover an array of topics in a broader spectrum.

By organizing a TEDx event, AIOU aims to create a unique gathering in the academic community that will unleash new ideas, inspire and inform.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said it is the big honour for the University to get itself connected with TEDx. The license, he said carries manifold educational benefits.

TED expanded by giving out licenses to the Universities so that they can organize TED-like events commonly known as TEDx independently at smaller scale. The purpose of TEDx events is to recognize strong ideas at national level for international exposure across global community. Twice a year, a group of interesting and impactful people gathers for the week-long TED experience. It’s a winning formula of brilliant, curious minds and groundbreaking content in an immersive and focused environment.—INP

