AIOU gets Cabinet’s approval to set up its institute in Kyrgyzstan

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) got the approval of the Federal Cabinet to set up its distance learning institute in Kyrgyzstan. The cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal for signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Educational Scientific Productive Complex International of Kyrgyzstan (ESPC) and the AIOU in the field of distance education.

The University has sought the approval of the cabinet through the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for signing the MoU. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shahid Siddiqui on Wednesday termed the cabinet’s approval as a major step forward towards the establishment of its Center in Kyrgyzstan.

The University, he said has achieved special distinction enhancing its collaborative partnership with the foreign countries. Since the AIOU is the first University in Asia introducing distance learning system, it enjoys rich experience in this mode of education. Dr Shahid Siddiqui said the initiative of establishing the Institute in Kyrgyzstan will enhance the AIOU’s leading role in promoting distance learning home and abroad.

As per the proposed MoU, International University of Kyrgyzstan (IUK) and AIOU will establish a joint distance learning institute for the benefit of their students and academic staff. The proposed institute will be set up in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyz Republic, in support of government of Pakistan and HEC. Faculty members of AIOU will be engaged for the purpose. Kyrgyz-Pak Institute of Distance Education will undertake academic research, publications, academic information, computational science and optimization of applications performance on HPC systems.

AIOU will provide the technical expertise and academic support for the establishment of Institute and ESPC will provide or arrange all infrastructural support i.e. the space, equipment, and staff etc. to run the Institute. There will be joint delivery of programs in various disciplines through online or blended learning facilities.—APP

Related