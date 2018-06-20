AIOU fixes June 22 new date for BS Account’s exam

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has rescheduled final exams for the course code 5404 of BS Accounting and Finance program which were postponed earlier due to some technical reasons.

Now this exam would take place on June 22. Earlier, date of exams for the aforesaid course was set as May 15 in the date-sheet issued on April 23.

According to Controller exams, examination-timing will remain unchanged. Revised Roll Number Slips are being issued to all the concerned students.

Meanwhile, final exams of all BS and Postgraduate programs for Autumn Semester 2017 continued around the country. These were commenced from May 14.

About 850 exam centres have been set up across the country to facilitate the students to appear in the exam, at close to their residence or work place.