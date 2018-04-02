AIOU extends date of admission for all programmes

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the admissions’ date for Matric to postgraduate-level programmes, with late fee till April 16, 2018.

A senior official from AIOU, on Sunday told media that the decision had been taken to bring maximum number of people into educational net.

Earlier, March 30 was the last date for admission without late fee, he said.

As per amended plan, the admission forms of SSC programme will be received with late fee of Rs 100/, FA/BA Rs 200 while late fee of all the postgraduate programs is Rs 500/-.

The late fee will also be applied to merit-based programmes, he added.

He said that amended admission plan would help accommodate those students who could not submit their admission forms due to different reasons. The demand for extension of date was also received from various parts of the country, he said.

Admissions forms and prospectus could also be obtained from the University’s main campus, 44-Regional Campuses and more than 100-Coordinating Offices across the country, he said.

He informed that prospectus and admission forms of all programs could also be obtained from the University’s website, adding online admission facility was also available.