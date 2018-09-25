AIOU extends admissions date till Oct 15

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday extended the admissions date for Matric to postgraduate-level programs, with late fee till October 15.

This is aimed at facilitating the aspiring students and to bring maximum number of people into educational net.

Earlier, Sept. 25 was the last date for admission without late fee. As per amended plan, the admission forms of SSC program will be received with late fee of Rs.100/, FA/BA Rs.200 while B.Ed. and all the postgraduate programs Rs.500/-. The late fee will also be applied to merit-based programs as well.

According to Director Admissions, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui approved the amended plan in order to accommodate those students who could not submit their admission forms due to different reasons.

The demand for extension of date was also received from various parts of the country. The Vice-Chancellor hoped that the maximum number of people will take benefit of the extended date to continue their future study, through distance learning system.

