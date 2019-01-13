AIOU expedites mailing of books to students

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has so far dispatched text books to its about six lakh students of Matric, FA, BA, B.Ed (1.5 years) and Postgraduate programs who had registered themselves for Autumn 2018 semester. Total number of students registered during the semester was seven lakh fifty thousand, which were highest-ever, a press release Sunday said.

One semester covers study period of six months. According to the Director Admissions, the rest of enrolled students will receive the books by end of this month. The books’ mailing process has been expedited as per the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

It was being ensured that the students could get the same at the earliest so that they submit their academic assignments within stipulated time-schedule. The students have been advised to contact their relevant post offices in case of delay in the books delivery. For any relevant information, the students have been advised to contact the University’s helpline: 051-111-112-468.—APP

