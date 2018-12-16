AIOU expects its students best use of new technology

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) expects from its students across the country to ensure positive use of new communication technology in their educational pursuits.

This was stated by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum while distributing laptops among the 200 students of M.Phil and PhD from Islamabad region, said a news release here on Saturday.

The students were awarded laptops under phase IV and V of the government’s scheme to give them access to new technology in their educational pursuits.

This was the recognition of their talents and commitment to education, said Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum while congratulating the recipients. He hoped they would do their best to serve the nation, so as to pay-back what was being invested on them. He urged the youth to ensure positive and constructive use of the new communication facility. It should help them to achieve excellence in their educational field and to ultimately serve the country in a best possible way. He asserted that the education should be made beneficial for the society, and with the spirit, he added, the students should carry forward their research-based activities, through best use of laptops and other tools of communication. According to Director Students’ Advisory and Counselling services Rana Tariq Javed, distribution of the laptops, took place as per the merit-criteria laid down by Higher Education Commission (HEC). A transparent mechanism was adopted while implementing the scheme.—APP

