AIOU examinations to start from March 1

ISLAMABAD – Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Monday announced to conduct final examinations of the programs offered in autumn 2020 semester including matriculation, FA/ FSc, ATC and non-credit courses from March 1, across the country.

Roll numbers slips are being dispatched to the students through postal services and are also uploaded on the university website for quick download and these would be acceptable in the examination halls, said the university.

Upon special directives of Prof. Dr. Zia Ul – Qayyum, VC, AIOU, examinations centers have been established at the union council level throughout the country to facilitate the students.

Controller of Examination, AIOU has informed that COVID-19 SOPs will be strictly implemented in the examination halls. Moreover, strict invigilation system will be practised to ensure transparency of the examination results.

In order to achieve this objective, special teams have been formed to monitor entire examination system.