AIOU exam from Oct 8

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold annual exams (Spring 2018) of its various programs including Matriculation, FA, F.Sc, Diploma in Education, Open Tech, ATTC, PTC, CT and B. Ed (Old) from October 8.

The University has set up about 850 centers across the country to facilitate the students to attempt the exam close to their residence or work place.—INP

