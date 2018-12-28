AIOU dispatches books

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has dispatched textbooks to its five lakh twenty thousand students of Matric, FA, BA, B.Ed (1.5 years) and Postgraduate programs who had registered themselves for Autumn 2018 semester.

As per detailed, books and other allied materials to ninety thousand students of Matric, one lakh forty thousand of FA, two lakh of BA, sixty thousand of B.Ed (1.5 years) and thirty thousand students registered in Post-Graduate programs have been sent while mailing of BA program was in progress, says a press release here on Thursday.

Rest of books for other programs will be dispatched to enrolled students within couple of weeks.

It was being ensured that the students could get the same at the earliest so that they could submit their academic assignments within stipulated time-schedule, said In-charge Mailing Section Dr Amjad Ali. The students have been advised to contact their relevant post offices in case of delay in the books delivery. —APP

Share on: WhatsApp