AIOU dispatches books to students

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has so far dispatched text books to six lakh fifty thousand students of Matric, FA, BA, B.Ed(1.5 years) and Postgraduate programs who had registered themselves for Autumn 2018 semester.

As per detailed, books and other allied materials to one lakh students of Matric, one lakh fifty thousand of FA, two lakh fifty thousand of BA, one lakh of B.Ed (1.5 years) and Associate Degree programs and fifty thousand students registered in Post-graduate programs have been sent while mailing of BA program was in progress.

It was being ensured that the students could get the same at the earliest so that they submit their academic assignments within stipulated time-schedule, said Incharge Mailing Section Dr. Amjad Ali.

The students have been advised to contact their relevant post offices in case of delay in the books’ delivery. For any relevant information, the students have been advised to contact University’s helpline: 051-111-112-468. They can also contact on email address: mailing@aiou.edu.pk.—INP

