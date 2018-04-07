AIOU declares results

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday announced that all the results from Matric to PhD level of spring, 2017 session have been declared and the aspiring candidates are eligible to take admission in the next program. The results have been placed at the University’s official website. The down-load copies could be valid to apply for the admission.

According to Controller Exams, the declared results include: twelve Ph.D, thirteen M.Phil, seventeen M.Sc, nine MA, MBA/MPA and M.Ed. The results of Matric, FA, BA, ATTC, PTC, CT, B.Ed and Diploma in Education were already been announced and placed at the website. The results were declared before closing of admissions’ date for the spring semester 2018. The last date for the ongoing admissions is April 16 with nominal late fee. —INP

