AIOU declares results of MBA/MPA

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has declared results of Commonwealth of learning MBA/MPA programs.

The Commonwealth of Learning is a special program that is offered in collaboration with the Commonwealth of Learning, Canada.

Meanwhile, the Results of Results of Matric, FA, BA, ATTC, PTC, CT and B.Ed, Nine Ph.D, ten M.Phil, four M.S, seven M.Sc programs have already been declared. The University has placed all these results at its website.

According to Controller Examination, the results are also being communicated to the students at their postal address. Result of the remaining programs will be announced by next week. As per the directions of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, the results’ announcement process has been expedited, while maintaining their quality and transparency.

Meanwhile, admissions for the Semester autumn, 2018 from SSC to PhD-level in various disciplines are continued. Last date for submission of admission forms is September 25.

