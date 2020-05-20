AIOU declares result of its SSC/HSSC programmes

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday declared its SSC/HSSC programmes’ result on the basis of the students’ continuous assessment, in view of the current crisis situation in wake of Covid-19 in the country.

The decision was taken in line with the approval of Academic Council of the AIOU and the policy of the government that aimed at saving the academic session of the students in the prevailing crisis, says a press release issued here on Wednesday.

It is also as per the university’s annual academic calendar, according to which semester begins from this month.