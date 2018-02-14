AIOU declares result of Matric programme

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has declared the final results of its Matric programme for the Semester Spring, 2017. It has been placed at University’s website. According to Controller of Exams, result cards are also being sent by post to all the concerned students at their given addresses.

The students can also download their results from the University’s website to apply for continuation of their future study. They are allowed to enroll themselves with the University during the ongoing admissions (Spring 2018-session) that will continue till March 5.

Meanwhile, the process of results’ announcement has been expedited. Result of FA is expected to be declared next week. The results of BA and B.Ed programs would also be declared by the end of this month.