AIOU declares Matric result

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday declared final results of its Secondary School Certificate (Matric). The same has been placed at the University’s official website, as well communicating it to the students on their given postal addresses.

Results of Arabic Teacher Training Course (ATTC), Primary Teaching Certificate (PTC) and Certificate of Teaching (CT) were already been declared.

Result of FA program is expected to be announced next week. The results of BA and B.Ed programs would also be declared by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, the University has announced its Matric to Ph.D level admissions for the Semester Spring, 2019 that will continue till March 5.

Admissions forms and prospectuses could be obtained from the Sale points at the University’s main campus, 44-Regional Campuses and around 100- Coordinating Offices in various parts of the country, including Azad Kashmir and Northern areas.

The prospectus and admission forms are also available on the University’s official website. As per the directions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum the aspiring students are being facilitated in the admission process, enabling them to continue their future study.—INP

