AIOU declares B.Ed result

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Thursday declared final result of its B.Ed (Old Scheme) offered in semester spring 2017 and placed it at the University’s official website.

Meanwhile, results of Matric, F.A., BA, PTC, CT, ATTC, PhD (Business Administration), Ph.D (Chemistry), M.Phil (Chemistry, Pakistani languages, Physics and Pakistan Studies) have also been declared, a news release said om Thursday. The results’ declaration is well before closing of admissions’ date for the spring semester 2018 This facilitates the continuing and fresh students to take admission in the next program. The last date for the ongoing admissions is March 5.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shahid Siddiqui has advised the 44 regional offices all over the country to take all possible measures assisting the aspiring candidates in the admission process.—APP

