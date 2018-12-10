AIOU confirms admission of 7, 50,000 students

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will complete admission confirmation and books mailing process for autumn, 2018 semester by the end of this month.

According to the Director Admissions on Monday, the University has received over 7, 50,000 admission forms for the recent semester.

The process has been expedited, as per the advice of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

The students could check the confirmation of their admission from the university’s website.

Information is also made available on the website, in cases, where there are some objections on admission forms.

All possible efforts are being made for timely availability of books to the enrolled students, so that they could submit their academic assignments before the scheduled date.

A well-updated computerized tracking system has been put on place, facilitating the students to check the admission confirmation and books’ mailing status. The students have been advised to contact their relevant post offices in case of delay in the books’ delivery.

Meanwhile, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the deadline for the submitting the abstracts for the 4th International Conference on Research and Practices in Education.

It’s worth mentioning here that the three-day 4th International Conference on Research and Practices in Education is scheduled to be held on February 18-20, 2019 at Academic Complex AIOU Islamabad. The research scholars, academia and faculty have been invited to submit the abstracts on web portal on or before December 15, 2019.

Further details in this connection can be acquired from the website icrpe.aiou.edu.pk.—APP/INP

