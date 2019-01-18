AIOU classes thru video conferencing from Jan 21

Multan

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is going to employ video-conferencing technology for four-year BS Computer Science Autumn 2018 programme classes from Jan 21, 2019 in four south Punjab districts.

According to an announcement by AIOU DG Khan Regional Director Qaisar Abbas Kazmi, classes through video conferencing would begin simultaneously at Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahimyar Khan for the first, third, fifth and seventh semester students of BS Computer Science programme.

AIOU DG Khan spokesman Ubaidullah Mumtaz said in a release that all students who got admission to Computer Science Autumn Semester 2018 are advised to immediately contact their respective AIOU programme coordinator. For further information, students can contact programme coordinator, Engineer Zeeshan Ali Khan.—APP

