AIOU celebrates Students’ Motivation Day

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday celebrated students’ motivation Day to bring maximum number of people into educational net.

The occasion, described as ‘Open Day’ was aimed at encouraging the students to continue their future study. The University availed the opportunity to introduce its educational facilities and the academic programs.

The University’s four Faculties and its various departments have set up special stalls on the occasion to apprise the visiting students about the programs, being offered at the higher educational level.

It was also part of enrolment campaign, inviting the students to apply for the admission, latest by April 16, with nominal late fee.