ISLAMABAD – The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has started receiving applications for admissions to various BS programmes for Autumn 2023.

The admissions 2023 are for four-year BS programmes on the basis of FA and FSC. The AIOU is offering admissions in various subjects, including Agricultural Technology, Chemistry, Environmental Sciences, Instructional Design & Technology, Mathematics, Statistics and Physics.

It also offers four-year BS programme in computer science at main campus in Islamabad and selected regions. The university said the students waiting for FA and FSc results can also apply for the programmes.

The AIOU is also offering admissions for 2.5 years BS programmes based on BSC. The subjects being offered by the university including Biochemistry, Botany, Chemistry, Environmental Science, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physics and Statistics.

The university also offers two years BS programmes based of ADS. The applicants, for this admission, must having ADS in relevant discipline with minimum 60 credit hours.

The subjects being offered for this category include Chemistry, Environmental Science, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physics and Statistics.

Last Date for Admission

The AIOU has announced August 30 as late date to submit an application for the admission.

How to Apply?

The students can apply for their relevant subjects by visiting the official website of the AIOU.