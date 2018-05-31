AIOU ‘books mailing process’ by June 10

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will start ‘books-mailing process’ of its postgraduate programs by June 10. Students who registered themselves in any postgraduate program will receive their books and allied materials by the end of next month.

Mailing of Matriculation to BA level programs is in progress and it will be completed till the 2nd week of June. Text-books and study materials have been sent so far to eighty thousand students enrolled in Matric, One lac and ten thousand in FA and one lac students enrolled in BA programs.—INP

