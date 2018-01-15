AIOU begins E-learning mode of education

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has formally introduced E-learning online education to execute online academic activities among its students and tutors, this was announced here on Sunday.

This turns distance learning programs into modern technology based e-learning mode. Initially, e-learning platform has been established to extend the online services for more than 30 educational M. Phil and Ph.D- level programs.

This is a major development towards transformation of AIOU into Electronic University in a gradual process, as per the vision of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

According to the head of University E-Learning department Dr. Moiz Uddin Siddiqui, University’s technology development plan was being implemented through the smart use of Information and Communication Technology.

The Vice Chancellor has recently taken several initiatives to promote online education, which is in line with the prevailing international practices.

While presiding over a briefing session on E-learning education, Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said that the University was trying to provide most comfortable mode of education to its students. This is a wonderful development in the 43-year history of AIOU, he added.

With this new development, the Learning Management System (LMS) has been configured to execute online activities among students and tutors.—NNI

