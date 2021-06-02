AIOU BA exams to start from June 5

ISLAMABAD – Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced schedule to hold semester terminal examinations for BA (Associate Degree) programs in the fall semester 2020 postponed previously due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The BA examinations will start from June 5, AIOU said in a statement on Wednesday. The question papers of all the course codes (examination papers) of the students will be uploaded in the roll number slip section of AIOU’s official website.

Students will send hand written answer scripts to their tutors in time. Details about the tutors will be mentioned on the roll number slips.

The examinees will have to take an affidavit with each paper that they have solved this paper without using any unfair mean.

The affidavit will also be available with the roll number slip. Irrelevant, stolen, copied material from a book or other media will be considered rejected and a legal action will be taken, the varsity announced.

Each paper will consist of a total of 3 questions and all of them must be answered.

The word limit for the answer is 600 to 800 words, in case of more than 800 words there will be a negative marking of that question.

Students have been asked to post their answer scripts to tutor through any registered courier service and keep receipts.

It added that students must use a separate envelope to send answer book of each course code. It is pertinent to mention here that only handwritten answers will be accepted for BA program.

